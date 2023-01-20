'Join BJP or Face Bulldozer': Row Over MP Minister's Controversial 'Threat' to Congress Netas | Watch

A massive row has erupted after a Madhya Pradesh minister was caught on camera ‘threatening’ Congress leaders in the state to join the BJP or face bulldozer action. The video of MP Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia making these comments has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Mahendra Sisodia is caught saying, “Join the BJP. Move towards this side towards the ruling party slowly. In 2023, the BJP will form government in MP once again. Mama’s bulldozer is ready."

Sisodia made the controversial statement on Wednesday at the gathering while campaigning for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls scheduled for January 20, reports PTI.

Advertisement

Bulldozer justice has been widely used in BJP-ruled states with Madhya Pradesh joining in. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led administration has been bulldozing illegal portions of homes of people accused of various offences, a practice that has often been hailed by the CM, popularly referred to as ‘mama’ for his “zero tolerance" policy towards crime and criminals.

The comments drew Congress’ ire with the Guna district Congress chief Harishankar Vijaywargiya hitting out at the minister saying his remarks have sullied the image of the BJP.

“He should exercise restraint in his language. The people of Raghogarh will give a befitting reply to him on January 20 in the polls," Vijaywargiya told PTI.

Raghogarh is the home turf of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaiwardhan Singh is local MLA.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Politics News here