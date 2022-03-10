Kadipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Kadipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Niklesh Saroj (INC), Bhagelu Ram (SP), Rajesh Kumar Gautam (BJP), Heera Lal (BSP), Mukhram (AJPI), Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Hari Lal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.29%, which is -0.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajesh Gautam of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.191 Kadipur (कादीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Kadipur is part of Sultanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 356348 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,784 were male and 1,69,550 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kadipur in 2019 was: 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,80,642 eligible electors, of which 1,88,569 were male,1,69,687 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,19,691 eligible electors, of which 1,71,676 were male, 1,48,012 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kadipur in 2017 was 217. In 2012, there were 151 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajesh Gautam of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhageluram of BSP by a margin of 26,604 which was 12.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramchandra Chaudhary of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhagelu Ram of BSP by a margin of 38,110 votes which was 20.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 51.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 191 Kadipur Assembly segment of the 38. Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kadipur are: Niklesh Saroj (INC), Bhagelu Ram (SP), Rajesh Kumar Gautam (BJP), Heera Lal (BSP), Mukhram (AJPI), Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Hari Lal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.8%, while it was 59.59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kadipur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.191 Kadipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 373. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.191 Kadipur comprises of the following areas of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Akhand Nagar, 2 Dostpur, 3 Kadipur, 4 Bijethua, 5 Belwai, Dostpur Nagar Panchayat and Kadipur Nagar Panchayat of 6 Kadipur Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kadipur constituency, which are: Sadar, Lambhua, Patti, Badlapur, Shahganj, Phoolpur Pawai, Jalalpur, Akbarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kadipur is approximately 460 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kadipur is: 26°09’36.7"N 82°29’54.6"E.

