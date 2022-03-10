Kaimganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: ADS Leading at 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Kaimganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sarvesh Ambedkar (SP), Durga Prasad (BSP), Shakuntala (INC), Arun Kumar (JAP), Prashant Kumar (AAP), Dr. Surabhi (ADS), Lakshmi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.42%, which is 0.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amar Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.192 Kaimganj (कायमगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Kaimganj is part of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.04%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 366399 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,92,687 were male and 1,73,705 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaimganj in 2019 was: 901 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,67,415 eligible electors, of which 2,06,670 were male,1,74,874 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,32,545 eligible electors, of which 1,85,789 were male, 1,46,749 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaimganj in 2017 was 358. In 2012, there were 241 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Amar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Surabhi of SP by a margin of 36,525 which was 15.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajit Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Amar Singh of BJP by a margin of 21,838 votes which was 11.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 192 Kaimganj Assembly segment of the 40. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kaimganj are: Sarvesh Ambedkar (SP), Durga Prasad (BSP), Shakuntala (INC), Arun Kumar (JAP), Prashant Kumar (AAP), Dr. Surabhi (ADS), Lakshmi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.25%, while it was 58.79% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kaimganj went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.192 Kaimganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 414. In 2012, there were 390 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.192 Kaimganj comprises of the following areas of Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Shamshabad, 2 Kampil, 4 Nababganj, 5 Gird Kaimganj, Kaimganj MB, Shamsabad Nagar Panchayat and Kampil Nagar Panchayat of 1 Kaimganj Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kaimganj constituency, which are: Shekhupur, Dataganj, Jalalabad, Amritpur, Aliganj, Patiyali. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kaimganj is approximately 743 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaimganj is: 27°33’31.3"N 79°19’45.8"E.

