Kairana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading

A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Nahid Hasan (SP), Vijay Kumar (IND), Mriganka Singh (BJP), Devi Singh (ASPKR), Israr (IND), Rajendera (BSP), Akhlak (INC), Sethpal (IND), Smt. Sangeeta (AAP), Harun Ali (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.12%, which is 5.55% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nahid Hasan of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.8 Kairana (कैराना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Kairana is part of Kairana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 313277 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,69,456 were male and 1,43,812 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kairana in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,48,577 eligible electors, of which 1,63,915 were male,1,36,739 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,69,228 eligible electors, of which 1,49,306 were male, 1,19,919 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kairana in 2017 was 266. In 2012, there were 184 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nahid Hasan of SP won in this seat defeating Mriganka Singh of BJP by a margin of 21,162 which was 10.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 47.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hukum Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hukum Singh of BJP by a margin of 19,543 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 22.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 8 Kairana Assembly segment of the 2. Kairana Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kairana are: Nahid Hasan (SP), Vijay Kumar (IND), Mriganka Singh (BJP), Devi Singh (ASPKR), Israr (IND), Rajendera (BSP), Akhlak (INC), Sethpal (IND), Smt. Sangeeta (AAP), Harun Ali (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.57%, while it was 66.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kairana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.8 Kairana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 294. In 2012, there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.8 Kairana comprises of the following areas of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 4 Gagor, 5 Un, 6 Chausana 1, 7 Chausana 2, 8 Toda, 9 Khodsama, 10 Shamli Shamla, 11 Ballamajara, 12 Bajheri, 13 Kera Bhau, 14 Nai Nangla, 15 Dathera, 16 Baheda, 17 Sakoti, 18 Udpur, 19 Machhrauli, 20 Lawa Daudpur of 1 Un KC, 2 Jhinjhana KC, Panchayats Kairana 1 and 4, Kairana 2, Kairana 3, 5 Mohammadpur Rai, 6 Ramra, 7 Panjeeth, 8 Mamaur, 9 Teetarvada, 10 Unchagaon, 11 Airati, 12 Kandela, 15 Dundookheda, 16 Issopur of 3 Kairana KC, Un Nagar Panchayat, Jhinjhana Nagar Panchayat and Kairana NPP of 1 Kairana Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kairana constituency, which are: Gangoh, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Chhaprauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Panipat and Karnal district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Kairana is approximately 542 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kairana is: 29°37’31.1"N 77°12’29.9"E.

