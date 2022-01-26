Kairana Incident Will Be Repeated in Uttar Pradesh If SP Is Voted to Power: Minister Sanjeev Balyan

Sanjeev Balyan, Union minister and prominent Jat face of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), warned people of Uttar Pradesh that communal riots like the 2013 Kairana incident would be repeated, if Samajwadi Party is voted to power.

Speaking to news18.com over the relevance of Kairana in the assembly polls, with both Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath visiting the families of those who had migrated soon after the Muzaffarnagar communal riots, the minister said be it Kairana or Qawal, the region will never forget both the incidents.

“When we recount our achievements, we also recount Samajwadi Party‘s tenure. Both Kairana and Qawal took place under the Akhilesh government. The region saw extortion and migration of people. Police never used to take action," stated the minister.

Advertisement

Balyan, who is an MP from Muzaffarnagar, said nothing has changed in the SP. “Wahi log hai bus kapde badle hain. (These are same people, only their clothes have changed). If they are given a chance again, Kairana will be repeated," said the minister.

Balyan stood with the Jats against the Akhilesh government during the 2013 communal riots. Sources close to Balyan said that the Jat leader provided aid to the community boys who were named in riot cases. Defeating RLD chief Ajit Singh, who had the legacy of his father, former late Chaudhary Charan Singh in Lok Sabha elections, Balyan established himself as one of the tallest Jat leaders in the state.

Balyan impacts five assembly constituencies – Budhana, Charthawal, Sardhana, Muzaffarnagar and Khatauli.

Advertisement

Party leaders, however, feel that he influences Jat voters on a majority of seats in western UP. Also, he is the only leader who is negotiating with the khaps and Tikaits. It is after he paid visit to Naresh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union that the latter announced that he will not be standing with any political party.

Western UP has approximately 29% Muslim population, if Braj is added to it, the population crosses 40%. Of the 31% OBCs, 7% are Jats in western UP. Consolidating Jats and Muslims could dampen the BJP’s chances of victory in the region.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Likely to Meet Jat Leaders from Western UP Tomorrow; BJP CEC Meets to Finalise UP Candidates

Balyan called SP is the party that has organised criminal gangs under its patronage, a sentiment in tune with that of the CM’s. However, the minister is miffed with Azam Khan contesting the election.

“I have a personal grudge against Azam Khan. He is responsible for the Qawal incident that has ruined the future of many youngsters. He was the undeclared CM here. Now, they want to make him the undeclared CM again. People have to decide whether they want to see Khan’s reign of 2017 or not," said the minister.

Advertisement

The minister believes the rate and payment of sugarcane is not an issue this elections and that Yadav doesn’t believe in samajik nyay (social justice) but in parivarik nyay (justice for families).

On his meeting with farmer union leader Naresh Tikait, Balyan maintained that he went to ask about his health as he is a village elder.

Advertisement

“Tikait is a farmer leader and my khap chaudhary as well. I went to ask for his blessings and to know about his health. He isn’t in politics. We don’t have matbhed (differences at heart). Like others, I too will go and seek his support in the elections," said Balyan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.