Kaiserganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vinod Kumar (IND), Lalli Ram (IND), Munni (IND), Babu Lal (IND), Anand Kumar (SP), Geeta Devi (INC), Gaurav Verma (BJP), Baqaullah (BSP), Mohmmad Aslam (SDPOI), Mo Bilal Ansari (AIMIM), Srikant Gupta (RBP), Mohd. Salman (AAP), Hajratdeen Ansari (JDL), Harishchandra Vishwakarma (MAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.88%, which is 1.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mukut Bihari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kaiserganj results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.288 Kaiserganj (कैसरगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh. Kaiserganj is part of Kaiserganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,56,560 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,92,500 were male and 1,64,052 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaiserganj in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,434 eligible electors, of which 1,98,308 were male,1,72,941 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,269 eligible electors, of which 1,79,933 were male, 1,43,336 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kaiserganj in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 11 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mukut Bihari of BJP won in this seat defeating Khalid Khan of BSP by a margin of 27,363 which was 13.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mukut Bihari of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Tej Yadav Advocate of SP by a margin of 6,968 votes which was 3.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 24.26% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 288 Kaiserganj Assembly segment of the 57. Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency. Brijbhusan Sharan Singh of BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat defeating Chandradev Ram Yadav of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaiserganj Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kaiserganj are: Vinod Kumar (IND), Lalli Ram (IND), Munni (IND), Babu Lal (IND), Anand Kumar (SP), Geeta Devi (INC), Gaurav Verma (BJP), Baqaullah (BSP), Mohmmad Aslam (SDPOI), Mo Bilal Ansari (AIMIM), Srikant Gupta (RBP), Mohd. Salman (AAP), Hajratdeen Ansari (JDL), Harishchandra Vishwakarma (MAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.88%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.44%, while it was 57.77% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kaiserganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.288 Kaiserganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 389. In 2012, there were 339 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.288 Kaiserganj comprises of the following areas of Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Kaiserganj, 2 Jarwal, 3 Fakharpur and Jarwal Nagar Panchayat of 4 Kaiserganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kaiserganj constituency, which are: Ram Nagar, Colonelganj, Payagpur, Bahraich, Mahasi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kaiserganj is approximately 593 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaiserganj is: 27°10’22.1"N 81°32’00.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kaiserganj results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.