Kaladhungi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kaladhungi seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Prakash Chandra (UKPP), Mohan Kandpal (UKD), Mahesh Chandra (INC), Rajendra Kumar Waliya (SP), Banshidhar Bhagat (BJP), Bhagwan Singh (IND), Jagat Singh Rawat (IND), Sunder Lal Arya (BSP), Chandra Shekhar Tewari (IND), Manju Tiwari (AAP), Suman Lata (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.91%, which is -0.88% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bansidhar Bhagat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kaladhungi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.60 Kaladhungi (कालाढुंगी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Kaladhungi is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,71,639 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 87,584 were male and 84,044 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaladhungi in 2022 is: 960 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,48,431 eligible electors, of which 76,882 were male,71,549 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,13,325 eligible electors, of which 59,142 were male, 54,183 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaladhungi in 2017 was 1,867. In 2012, there were 1,200 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Bansidhar Bhagat of BJP won in this seat defeating Prakash Joshi of INC by a margin of 20,597 which was 20.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Banshidhar Bhagat of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Prakash Joshi of INC by a margin of 2,370 votes which was 3.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 60 Kaladhungi Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.79%, while it was 69.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kaladhungi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.60 Kaladhungi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 183. In 2012, there were 149 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.60 Kaladhungi comprises of the following areas of Nainital district of Uttarakhand: 7-Kaladhungi Tehsil; Panchayat30-Choupara of Bagar KC of 3-Nainital Tehsil; Panchayats 63-Haldwani Khas, 66-Lamachaur, 67-Fatehpur, 68- Bhagwanpur, 69-Kamluwaganja, 71-Lohariyashal, 73-Dewalchaur, 74-KusumKhera of Haldwani KC, Panchayats 70-Chandnichauk, 75- Anandpur of Lalkua KC, Mukhani (Roopnagar, Basant Vihar Colony and Judges Farm) (OG) - Ward No. 32, Manpur Uttar (Palika Yatayat Nagar) (OG) - Ward No. 33, Haripur Sukha (Van Cancer Hospital) (OG) - Ward No. 34, Haldwani Talli (OG) - Ward No. 35, Gojajally Uttar (Shishu Bhartiya Vidya Mandir) (OG) - Ward No. 36, Kusum Khera (OG) - Ward No. 37, Bithoria No.1 (OG) - Ward No. 38 in Haldwani-cum-Kathgodam (Municipal Board and OG) and Forest Area of 5-Haldwani Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Kaladhungi constituency, which are: Nainital, Bhimtal, Lalkuwa, Haldwani, Gadarpur, Bajpur, Ramnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kaladhungi is approximately 711 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaladhungi is: 29°15’20.5"N 79°20’27.6"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.