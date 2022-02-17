Kamal Nath Sets Deadline for Completing Congress Membership in MP Districts, to Reward Leading District Heads

In a bid to rejuvenate the party organization in the run-up to the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday asked district heads to complete pending membership targets and appointments by February 25.

During a mega party organizational meet, Nath expressed anguish over slackness in the party membership drive and asked the district heads concerned to complete the campaign. Interestingly, the grand old party has held a major organizational meet after a while.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over pending appointments in the sector and mandalam level and ordered party district heads to expedite these as well.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Nath said the party headquarters have instructed a digital membership campaign and this will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh shortly. Nath also underlined that such a digital initiative has been a success in Telangana.

He claimed that he has asked the party office bearers to boost sector–mandalam units and boost membership drive as senior leaders can’t reach out to every village so the local units should be strong. Issuing a warning to the district heads, who are way behind in terms of membership targets, Nath specified that they will wait till February 25 and if the targets aren’t met by then, they will assume that local heads concerned aren’t capable of extending membership.

Sources claimed that large numbers of membership books sent to districts haven’t returned and over two dozen districts have expressed no interest in sending feedback of the membership drive to the state headquarters.

As sources claim, MLAs and even senior leaders aren’t expressing the required interest in the membership drive.

The senior leaders reportedly asked the party office bearers to intensify the ideological clash with the RSS and affiliate organisations. Also present on the occasion, the state in charge, Mukukl Vasnik, told the media that the party has been engaged in an ideological clash with the RSS for decades and will carry it on strongly in the times to come.

The traditional factionalism was visible yet again in the party meeting as senior leader Digvijaya Singh, former minister Ajay Singh and the party’s prominent OBC leader, Arun Yadav, gave the key gathering a miss.

BJP for obvious reasons took a dig at the absence of senior leaders.

“Let the Congress work on internal issues as leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav were missing from the meet. The party has no stature to make comments on the RSS," BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

To add, the three leaders are at odds with the MPCC chief for one reason or the other.

