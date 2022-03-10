Kanpur Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Kanpur Cantt seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashish Shukla (BHSP), Jamsed (JABP), Ramesh (ABSP), Mohammad Shafi (BSP), Mohammad Hasan (SP), Raghunandan Singh Bhadauriya (BJP), Sohil Akhtar Ansari (INC), Mukesh Pal (RSP), Mohd Meraj (RUC), Moinuddin (AIMIM), Rashid Jamal (AAP), Devi Prasad (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.45%, which is -0.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sohil Akhtar Ansari of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kanpur Cantt results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.216 Kanpur Cantt (Kanpur Cantonment) (कानपुर छावनी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur Cantt is part of Kanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 359747 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,94,269 were male and 1,65,444 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanpur Cantt in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,33,601 eligible electors, of which 1,86,840 were male,1,48,722 female and 25 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,97,863 eligible electors, of which 1,66,572 were male, 1,31,279 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kanpur Cantt in 2017 was 440. In 2012, there were 147 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sohil Akhtar Ansari of INC won in this seat defeating Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria of BJP by a margin of 9,364 which was 5.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohd Hasan Roomi of SP by a margin of 9,308 votes which was 6.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.48% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 216 Kanpur Cantt Assembly segment of the 43. Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kanpur Cantt are: Ashish Shukla (BHSP), Jamsed (JABP), Ramesh (ABSP), Mohammad Shafi (BSP), Mohammad Hasan (SP), Raghunandan Singh Bhadauriya (BJP), Sohil Akhtar Ansari (INC), Mukesh Pal (RSP), Mohd Meraj (RUC), Moinuddin (AIMIM), Rashid Jamal (AAP), Devi Prasad (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 52.58%, while it was 48.46% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kanpur Cantt went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.216 Kanpur Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 312. In 2012, there were 281 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.216 Kanpur Cantt comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur (CB), Northern Railway Colony (Census Town), Ward Nos. 17, 23, 56, 58, 70, 75, 81, 84, 93, 97 and 100 in Kanpur (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kanpur Cantt constituency, which are: Maharajpur, Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kanpur Cantt is approximately 36 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kanpur Cantt is: 26°25’41.2"N 80°22’10.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kanpur Cantt results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.