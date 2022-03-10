Kapilvastu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kapilvastu seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Pingal Prasad (IND), Sanjay Kumar (BMP), Shambhoo Prasad (BJMP), Mahesh Kumar Rao (AAP), Bhalu Alias Sanjay (SDP), Bhaggan (SDU), Shyamdhani Rahi (BJP), Vijay Kumar (SP), Devendra Kumar Guddu (INC), Kanhaiya Prasad (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.4%, which is 0.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shyam Dhani of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kapilvastu results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.303 Kapilvastu (कपिलवस्तु) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Kapilvastu is part of Domariyaganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,01,554 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,17,863 were male and 1,83,662 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kapilvastu in 2019 was: 843 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,94,670 eligible electors, of which 2,33,335 were male,1,97,250 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,83,741 eligible electors, of which 2,08,081 were male, 1,75,657 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kapilvastu in 2017 was 17. In 2012, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shyam Dhani of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Kumar of SP by a margin of 38,154 which was 16.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sri Ram Chauhan of BJP by a margin of 36,870 votes which was 19.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 41.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 303 Kapilvastu Assembly segment of the 60. Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency. Jagdambika Pal of BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat defeating Aftab Alam of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.61%, while it was 49.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kapilvastu went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.303 Kapilvastu Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 452. In 2012, there were 438 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.303 Kapilvastu comprises of the following areas of Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Naugarh Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kapilvastu constituency, which are: Shohratgarh, Bansi, Pharenda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kapilvastu is approximately 585 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kapilvastu is: 27°18’02.5"N 83°07’42.6"E.

