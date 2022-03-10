Karachhana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Karachhana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vinay Kumar (IND), Pramod Kumar (IND), Arvind Kumar Shukla (BSP), Ujjwal Raman Singh (SP), Piyush Ranjan Nishad (BJP), Rinki Patel (INC), Anil Kumar Singh (BJMP), Om Guru Charan Das (SNSRD), Jagannath Patel (AAP), Dhanraj Singh (YVPA), Rajupal (RSSP), Ajeet Kumar Patel (PSAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.93%, which is -1.99% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ujjwal Raman Singh of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karachhana results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.260 Karachhana (करछना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Karachhana is part of Allahabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,35,550 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,594 were male and 1,49,930 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karachhana in 2019 was: 808 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,00,659 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,582 eligible electors, of which 1,68,660 were male, 1,36,913 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karachhana in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 80 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ujjwal Raman Singh of SP won in this seat defeating Piyush Ranjan Nishad Sonu of BJP by a margin of 15,024 which was 7.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 40.66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Deepak Patel of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ujjwal Raman Singh of SP by a margin of 404 votes which was 0.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 38.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 260 Karachhana Assembly segment of the 52. Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency. Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat defeating Rajendra Singh Patel of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.93%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.92%, while it was 58.69% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Karachhana went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.260 Karachhana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 287 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.260 Karachhana comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Panasa, 2 Barawan, 4 Naini and Chak Imam Ali (Census Town) of 5 Karachhana Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Karachhana constituency, which are: Bara, Chail, Allahabad South, Phulpur, Handia, Meja, Koraon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Karachhana is approximately 356 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karachhana is: 25°17’33.7"N 81°56’08.9"E.

