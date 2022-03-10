Karhal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Karhal seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kuladip Narayan (BSP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel (BJP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.97%, which is 6.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sobaran Singh Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karhal results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.110 Karhal (करहल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Karhal is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 299844 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,62,508 were male and 1,37,333 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karhal in 2019 was: 845 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,77,575 eligible electors, of which 1,93,909 were male,1,61,475 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,656 eligible electors, of which 1,80,256 were male, 1,43,397 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Karhal in 2017 was 1,593. In 2012, there were 1,430 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sobaran Singh Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Rama Shakya of BJP by a margin of 38,405 which was 18.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 49.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sobaran Singh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jaivir Singh of BSP by a margin of 30,943 votes which was 15.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 46.9% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 110 Karhal Assembly segment of the 21. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat defeating Prem Singh Shakya of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Karhal are: Kuladip Narayan (BSP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.18%, while it was 60.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Karhal went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.110 Karhal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 411. In 2012, there were 388 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.110 Karhal comprises of the following areas of Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Barnahal, 2 Karhal and Karhal Nagar Panchayat of 2 Karhal Tehsil; KCs 3 Ghiror, 4 Kuchela and Ghiraur Nagar Panchayat of 1 Mainpuri Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Karhal constituency, which are: Sirsaganj, Jasrana, Etah, Jaswantnagar, Kishani, Bhongaon, Mainpuri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Karhal is approximately 795 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karhal is: 27°07’31.8"N 78°52’30.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karhal results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.