Karhal UP Results LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Leading, BJP's SP Singh Baghel at 3rd Spot

This includes SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Kuladip Narayan, and SP Singh Baghel from BJP. Karhal constituency has recorded the highest voter turnout this year from Uttar Pradesh with as many as 65.97 per cent of people from the area choosing to vote. To whom have these votes gone to will be known in just a couple of hours as the counting will start soon.

While overall UP exit polls have shown that BJP has high chances of winning in the Karhal town, it is likely that SP’s Yadav could emerge as the winning face. A close competition to Yadav as per early trends could be BJP’s Baghel. Once a key aide to SP patriarch and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Baghel has led an intense campaign to ensure the SP doesn’t enjoy a cakewalk in its bastion Karhal.

Uttar Pradesh has voted for all 403 seats spread over its 75 districts. Constituency No.110 Karhal (करहल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Karhal is part of the Manpuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

