Karnataka BJP to Kick-off ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ Today to Counter Cong’s 'Bharat Jodo' March

As Congress continues with its Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the ruling party BJP will begin its ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ in at least 50 Assembly constituencies in the state where the Assembly elections will be held next year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, will be in Raichur on Tuesday to kick-off the yatra which is seen as a counter to “Bharat Jodo Yatra" that would go on in the state till October 20.

Bommai, Yediyurappa to Cover 50 Assembly Constituencies During ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’

Advertisement

During the ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ which will continue till December 25 with gaps, Bommai and Yediyurappa will cover 50 Assembly segments. According to a BJP office bearer, Bommai will be on whirlwind tour for the next three days beginning Tuesday. He would reach Raichur in the afternoon to take part in the yatra and will also go to Kushtagi in Koppal, Hoovinahadagali and Hospet, the district headquarters town of Vijayanagara, and Siriguppa in Ballari district.

The BJP State chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh are touring various parts of the State holding public meetings, news agency PTI reported quoting the BJP office-bearer.

BJP leaders plan to cover 165 of the total 224 assembly segments by the end of December.

Karnataka BJP Executive Meet Sounds Poll Bugle for 2023 Polls

Advertisement

Bommai and Yediyurappa will embark on the yatra days after Karnataka BJP state executive meeting which sounded the poll bugle for the 2023 assembly elections and set the target of around 150 seats for the party.

A resolution was passed in the Karnataka BJP meeting on Friday on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and how it was a “comical" event that had no impact on the people of the state. The resolution claimed that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who divided Kashmir and today the same Congress is out claiming it is trying to “Jodo" (unite) India.

Advertisement

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka Till Oct 20

On the other hand, the 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 8, will traverse Karnataka till October 20 before moving into Telangana. The yatra has so far covered more than 600 km across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Advertisement

As per Rahul Gandhi, the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was the only option left with the Congress to reach out to the masses as all other forums for expression are shut.

“There are various institutions in democracy. There’s media and Parliament too but all these have been shut for the opposition and media doesn’t listen to us. There’s total government control. Our mics are muted in Parliament, Assemblies are not allowed to function and opposition is harassed. In this situation, the only option left with us is ‘Bharat Jodo Yata," he said.

Advertisement

In 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 104 seats but failed to touch the magic figure in the 224-member Assembly. Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister but resigned without facing the trust vote since the BJP did not have the numbers on its side.

Later, Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress formed the government with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. Kumaraswamy’s 14-month long turbulent tenure in the state came to an end in July 2019 after several legislators from the ruling coalition resigned.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here