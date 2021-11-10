Karnataka CM Bommai in Delhi on 2-day Visit to Meet Union Mins; Talks on Cabinet Expansion Not Ruled Out

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is in the national capital on a two-day visit to meet several Union ministers as well the BJP National President J P Nadda to discuss state issues. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he has come to Delhi to meet several union ministers and also attend a media conclave.

Bommai said he also plans to meet Nadda if he gets an appointment either Wednesday or Thursday.

Ahead of the visit, the Chief Minister did not completely rule out the possibility of discussion on cabinet expansion. “I’m leaving for Delhi today, where I will be meeting central ministers and I have sought time to meet the Prime Minister, the appointment is expected for tomorrow," Bommai had said.

Speaking to reporters here, he had said he will be meeting several central ministers on issues concerning the state’s projects, and will have a meeting with the Karnataka’s legal team to review and discuss inter-state river disputes concerning both Krishna and Cauvery. The CM said he is also scheduled to attend an all India conclave organised by a television channel, before returning to Bengaluru tomorrow evening.

Responding to a question whether he will be meeting BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, he said, “I have sought time.. I have not thought about it (to discuss cabinet expansion), but what will be discussed there, I don’t know."

