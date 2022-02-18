Karnataka Cong MLA Stage 'Dharna' in State Assembly Seeking Resignation of Minister for 'Saffron Flag in Red Fort' Comment

Karnataka Congress MLAs staged an overnight protest in the state Assembly demanding Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his saffron flag remark.

Congress MLAs led by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had given deadline for the ruling BJP government to sack Eshwarappa till Thursday morning.

Eshwarappa had courted controversy earlier by stating that one day saffron flag will be hoisted on the Red Fort.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri personally went and met Congress leaders in the assembly and requested to end the “day and night" agitation. However, the Congress leaders refused to soften their stand.

“The Opposition has misunderstood minister Eshwarappa’s statement and is trying to create a wrong perception among the people. It is showing an anti-people attitude over the issue," Bommai said.

“There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa’s statement. It does not have any aspects against the law. The opposition has made it a big issue as they do not have any other issue. They are staging day and night dharna without any cause. it is not the way a responsible Opposition functions.

“It has completely forgotten its responsibility. They believe it would bring them political gains. But it would not bring them any dividends," Bommai added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.