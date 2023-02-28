Ahead of Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to Banavasi, ‘PayCM’ posters against the chief minister and labour minister Shivram Hebbar surfaced across the town in Uttara Kannada district.

The posters show Hebbar holding a ‘PayCM’ QR code titled ‘Deal is Yours, Commission is Ours’. The posters have been pasted along the route that Bommai will be taking to visit Banavasi as a part of district tour.

Last week, PayMLA posters had appeared in Karnataka’s Tumakuru with BJP MLA GB Jyothiganesh’s visage and a QR code on them. The poster with MLA Jyothiganesh’s face read, “If you want to get any work done, pay me."

The PayCM and PayMLA posters are being put up in various areas of Karnataka as a jibe on alleged corruption in the BJP-led Karnataka government. Earlier, a case was registered against Congress workers for pasting PayCM posters with the CM’s face in Bengaluru.

A wordplay on digital payments firm PayTM, the Congress’ PayCM campaign, involving posters that had CM Bommai’s face as a QR scan code, began last year. When scanned, one was directed to a website called ‘40 percent Sarkara’, which allegedly exposed the corruption in the BJP government in Karnataka and how it was charging 40% commission on public works.

Calling it an “evil design" that was targeted at maligning the BJP government, Bommai said that the campaign is a concerted effort by the Congress to tarnish his and state’s reputation.

He dismissed the allegations of corruption saying it was a conspiracy to malign his government and ordered the police to arrest all those involved in it.

To counter the PayCM poster campaign, the BJP went on to release a booklet of its own set of posters. In a 28-page booklet targeting Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and the Congress, one of the main caricatures was that of the leader with 16 arms each depicting an alleged scam committed during their government between 2013 and 2018.

The BJP also released a poster of fake Gandhis targeted at Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family. The poster showed how the Gandhis are on bail in the National Herald case and how the “fake Gandhis" use the name of the Father of the Nation for power.

