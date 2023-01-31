Home » News » Politics » Days Before Karnataka Elections, Govt Forms Panel to Declare Tulu as 2nd Official Language

Days Before Karnataka Elections, Govt Forms Panel to Declare Tulu as 2nd Official Language

“The committee has been asked to study and submit a report to the government within a week,” Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar in a tweet

January 31, 2023

Bengaluru, India

The Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 (File photo of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai )
The Karnataka government has constituted a committee under educationist Mohan Alva to recognise Tulu as the second official language of the state. The BJP-led government’s move came at a time when just three months are left for the Karnataka Assembly election.

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar on Monday said a panel headed by M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri has been formed to study the demand for and make recommendations to accord official language status to Tulu in Karnataka.

“The committee has been asked to study and submit a report to the government within a week," Minister said in a tweet in Kannada.

Tuluvas are a large ethnolinguistic group in coastal Karnataka. Tulu language activists have been demanding its inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Tulu is said to have a history dating back 2,500 years, making it one of South India’s oldest spoken languages.

Currently, there are 22 languages under the 8th Schedule including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri.

