Karnataka Legislative Council Passes Anti-Conversion Bill despite Opposition Outcry

Ruckus broke out in the Karnataka legislative council when the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, also known as the Anti-Conversion Bill, was tabled. With this bill, the BJP-led Karnataka government has re-ignited the debate on religious conversions and put the opposition in combat mode.

After having been shelved several times over the years, the bill was passed in the Karnataka assembly last December but was not tabled in the council due to the lack of a majority. Given that the BJP has the majority in the Upper house, the bill was tabled despite the ruckus that was raised by the opposition parties.

Defending its move to pass this controversial bill, the ruling BJP called it an effort to “protect our religion and stop forceful conversion". The opposition Congress and JDS have condemned the step and called it a “politically motivated bill" that is being forced upon people to further the BJP’s Hindutva agenda.

Former Congress chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said the Congress will scrap the anti-conversion bill within a week of coming into power or the first session of the state legislature after coming to power. However, the party found itself in an embarrassing position when the BJP countered Siddaramaiah by showing a draft bill drawn in 2016 by the then Karnataka law commission chairman VS Malimath, saying it should be brought before the cabinet. This was signed by Siddaramaiah, who was the CM at the time.

As Karnataka readies itself for the upcoming elections in 2023, the Congress also plans to make this part of its poll campaign as it canvasses across the state to expose the BJP’s “communally driven agenda".

The Congress party calls it an absolute violation of Articles 25 to 28 of the Indian constitution and in the garb of claiming to stop forcible religious conversion, “they are promoting vigilantism".

Congress MLA and spokesperson Priyank Kharge sought details from the BJP government on the claims that forced conversions have been rampant. Seeking data on such cases, he called the move the BJP’s way to promote vigilantism.

“There are a lot of lacunae in the bill. The bill says that a notice has to be given to the deputy commissioner 40 days prior with information on who is to marry whom and their family details. Why should the local DC know who I am interested in marrying and why should people see on the notice board who I am planning to marry? It is an individual’s personal choice and our Constitution gives us that freedom," Kharge told News18. “If a person is getting married to another from a different religion and he/she has a liking to that religion and wants to convert, who are we to stop them? This bill is a farce and a way to appease one community only."

Shivajinagar MLA and Congress leader Rizwan Arshad called it a “political bill" that is targeting the Christian community and their religious institutions and their functionaries. The bill, Arshad feels, gives strength to the “hooligans" of the Sangh Parivar who have been accused of attacking churches in the state.

“This bill is designed to target the Christian community and create a polarised society and divert the people’s attention from the real issues while sweeping the real problems such as corruption, joblessness, inflation, failing infrastructure, and misuse of power under the carpet. This bill serves two purposes: one is that the Sangh Parivar has got its way, and the other the BJP has managed to divert attention," the Congress MLA said.

CT Ravi, BJP national general secretary, asked the opposition parties if they were in favour of forced conversions. “We are saying that people should not be forcibly converted. If it is being done so, it will be considered an offence. That is what we are trying to curb through the bill. Those who are opposing the bill, are they supporting forcible conversions? If they support it, then not only are they anti-Hindu, but also anti-national and anti-Gandhi," he told News18. “This bill does not target any community or religion. But if anybody is found forcing conversion, they will certainly be 100 per cent targeted. If they are not involved in conversion then why should those groups be worried?"

The BJP had also been seeking the support of former ally JDS to smoothly pass the bill, but without success.

Speaking to News18, Hassan MP and JDS leader Prajwal Revanna called this a move by the BJP to further the party’s agenda and ideology.

“We are against this bill. The Constitution has given every individual the right to follow the religion of their choice. We cannot force somebody to convert. And if somebody is being forced to convert to another religion against their will then we have existing laws in our land to book such people. It is an individual choice and if a person wants to change his religion, we cannot stop them," Prajwal Revanna said.

Karnataka’s law minister JC Madhuswamy stated that the BJP has brought this bill to “protect Hinduism and stop forceful conversions".

“We have not restricted anyone’s freedom and this bill is just to ensure that nobody is forcefully converted," he said on the floor of the assembly.

Prajwal Revanna had a counter-question for the law minister.

“I would like to ask Mr Madhuswamy, what is the need to protect Hinduism? I am a Hindu and I am proud of it. If people are converting to another religion from Hinduism on their own, then there must be something going wrong. If a person who has been following Hinduism is suddenly uncomfortable and plans to convert to another religion, why don’t you find out what is wrong with following Hinduism? Let’s correct the wrong rather than bringing a controversial bill like this and causing disharmony in the country and state," Revanna said.

Karnataka is not the first state in India that has brought in such a bill. Earlier this year, Himachal Pradesh passed a stringent law to curb mass conversions just before the polls. States like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh have also similar laws in place.

So what is the controversial bill? The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, guarantees the right to religious freedom and forbids forcible conversion from one faith to another using deception, compulsion, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or any other fraudulent means. According to this bill, any act of forcible conversion would be punishable under the law with a jail term of up to ten years. The offence is non-bailable.

“No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by any other means or promise of marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire such conversion," the anti-conversion bill states.

