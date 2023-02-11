Karnataka Minister R Ashok Removed as Minister In-charge of Mandya After Letter to CM Bommai

Just a month after being appointed the minister in-charge for Mandya District, Revenue Minister and Vokkaliga leader R Ashok was removed from his post by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Ashoka had requested me to free him from the Mandya district in-charge responsibility. Heeding to his request, I will issue an order freeing him from the responsibility of Mandya district in charge minister," the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister clarified that Ashoka was instrumental behind issuing over 50,000 ‘Hakku Patra’ (ownership deed) to those dwelling in Lamani Thandas. He also claimed that a similar drive would be carried out in Davangere and Lamani Thanda. Additionally, there will be Hakku Patra distribution to 10,000 people in and around Bengaluru, Bommai added.

“Ashoka will have to oversee the programme of deputy commissioners of the districts visiting villages. He also heads the Kempegowda and Basaveshwara statue committee," Bommai said.

The announcement comes after Ashok wrote a letter to the chief minister appealing to be ‘relieved’ of his post. The Minister had said in his letter that since he was in-charge of several projects across departments, he was unable to spare time to look after Mandya district ahead of the elections.

“When you assumed office as Chief Minister I had requested you not to give me the task of being in-charge of any district. However, I am thankful for the opportunity provided, but now due to lack of time and other responsibilities, I am unable to handle the position. Thus, I request you to please relieve me from the position of incharge Minister," Ashok had said in the letter that he earlier wrote to the CM.

On January 24, CM Bommai had appointed Ashoka as Mandya district in-charge in place of Excise Minister K Gopalaiah. Ever since his appointment, Minister R Ashok has met with boycott calls and was reportedly shown “GO Back R Ashok" posters.

With elections around the corner, the Karnataka BJP is trying to make inroads in the Vokkaliga heartland especially in the Old Mysore region.

Wining Mandya district, which is considered to be a Janata Dal (Secular) bastion, is critical for the ruling BJP.

With Ashok gone, there are other Vokkaliga leaders from the party including Ashwath Narayan, Gopalaiah and Narayangowda who would now be top contenders for the post.

