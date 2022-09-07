Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bengaluru

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti died due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 61.

Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar’s Colony residence here and was rushed to a private hospital, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

State revenue minister R Ashoka said according to doctors, Katti had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital. He termed Katti’s death a huge loss to the BJP and to the Belagavi district.

Expressing grief over the death of his cabinet colleague and a “close friend", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state has lost an experienced statesman, dynamic leader and a loyal public worker.

Chief Miniter announced that Katti’s last rights will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi, and his body will be shifted there by air ambulance

“His (Umesh Katti) body will be shifted by air ambulance. All procedures will be done after public viewing till 2 pm at Sankeshwara. The last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi. Holiday announced in schools and colleges today in Belagavi," Bommai told news agency ANI.

Katti was handling two portfolios in the Basavaraj Bommai government- Forest and Food and Civil Supply. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Several of Bommai’s cabinet colleagues, including Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhkar and several BJP leaders rushed to the hospital upon receiving the news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the sudden demise of the party leader. “Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of food and civil supplies minister Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace."

Born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district, Katti was eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S). He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar.

Katti was often in news for his statements demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions.

