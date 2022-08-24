Karnataka State Contractors' Body Meets Siddaramaiah, CM Says Complain About Graft to Lokayukta

A delegation of contractors met former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at his residence on Wednesday, complaining about the commission charges and the issues they face while taking up public works.

Calling the ministers and CM corrupt leaders, Kempanna, President of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, said the former CM assured them of raising their issue in the Assembly. Meanwhile, the association will write another letter to PM Narendra Modi in 15 days.

“The former CM said he will raise our issue in the assembly, but our fight will continue. CM Basavaraj Bommai has not taken any action to resolve our issues. All MLAs ask for 10-15% of the commission. We will write another letter to PM Narendra Modi in 15 days," said Kempanna.

Demanding a judicial investigation, Kempanna claimed once the judicial investigation starts, the association will provide the documents as there will be a threat to contractors if documents are provided in advance.

Siddaramaiah, who spoke to a delegation of contractors, demanded an investigation from the sitting High Court judge and claimed that contractors also brought to his notice how Horticulture Minister Munirathna collected the commission.

“The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association came to meet me and Forest Department contractors. They said 30-40% commission is being demanded by officials. They said to prove corruption in the state, we will listen to whatever you say," said Siddaramaiah.

“They also brought to my notice Munirathna’s commission collection. They also spoke about corruption in different departments," added former CM.

Terming all allegations as baseless, CM Bommai questioned the credibility of the contractors’ association and urged it to submit a petition to Lokayukta, the anti-corruption watchdog.

“Mere allegations without substance will not work. Let the association give a complaint to the Lokayukta with documents to prove their allegation of corruption," Bommai said.

Claiming that the association’s allegations are politically motivated, Bommai said, “Everyone has the freedom to write to the PM. But there is a process in place to probe corruption charges."

