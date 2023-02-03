The political theatre of Karnataka seems to have a new addition in “fake letters". Three former chief ministers – BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy – all have been stung by the “fake letter" bug and all have been quick to debunk the contents of these letters and call it a campaign to malign them.

Circulated to create rift between me and Shivakumar: Siddaramaiah

On Thursday, a letter allegedly signed by former chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah addressed to AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi was doing the rounds on social media. It stated that differences over tickets will lead to rebellion in party ranks.

Siddaramaiah said it was a fake and forged letter being circulated to create confusion among party workers. He demanded a detailed probe and the immediate arrest of those involved in this. The letter was written in Kannada,, which Congress leaders said, was the first indication that it was fake.

“Why would a letter to Sonia ji be written in Kannada? The letter has mala fide intention and is aimed at creating unnecessary tension, especially at a time when our political rivals know that the Congress will win handsomely in the upcoming polls" Congress leaders told News18.

“The Karnataka Congress leaders are united and no fake, morphed, or forged images circulated by an unethical opposition can break our unity and commitment to our people," Siddaramaiah said.

The former chief minister also tweeted an image of the letter, which was carrying his letterhead dated February 1. In Kannada, the letter also alleged that state Congress president DK Shivakumar was sidelining candidates proposed by Siddaramaiah during the ticket selection process.

Siddaramaiah called it a work by miscreants to try and create a rift between him and Shivakumar.

Yediyurappa haunted by two such letter bombs

Between February and March 2020, then BJP CM, BS Yediyurappa also faced two “fake" letter bombs. The first “unsigned" letter – which was later confirmed as false – was circulated on February 19 and targeted him and his son BS Vijayendra. It stated, “Yediyurappa is aged and his son, who was helping him handle the administration, was the super CM."

This came at a time when many BJP MLAs were miffed with Yediyurappa for having given “turncoat" MLAs cabinet berths while allegedly sidelining other legislators.

Barely a month after this, another open unsigned letter did the rounds claiming that Yediyurappa could be replaced. The second letter surfaced just ahead of his 78th birthday.

The contents of the second letter said it was “painful to see how weak, helpless and inactive" Yediyurappa had become. The two-page letter also criticised his style of functioning and said it was time for him to retire. This letter was made to look like a press statement drafted by legislators, who were “hurt but loyal to the BJP".

Another letter that came to haunt Yediyurappa was one that he alleged was written by Congress leaders Shivakumar and DK Suresh. About it, he had said, “The fake letter shows the desperation of Congress to save its unholy government. I have never indulged in such cheap politics and would retire from politics if it’s proven."

Kumaraswamy’s fake resignation

The third CM to be stung by a ‘fake’ letter bug was HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S). In July 2019, Kumaraswamy said a fake letter was being circulated claiming that he had resigned as the CM. He had taken to social media to express his shock over the incident and called it a “cheap level of publicity".

The then CM addressed the letter issue in the state assembly. “I have received information that a ‘fake letter’ is being circulated saying I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don’t know who is waiting to become CM. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I’m shocked at the cheap level of publicity," he had said.

This alleged resignation letter, which was seen in a video, purportedly “kept ready" at Kumaraswamy’s table came at a time when the Congress-JDS coalition was struggling to stay afloat. The Kumaraswamy-led government was readying itself to face a trust vote in the Karnataka legislative assembly to determine the fate of the coalition government.

