Karnataka’s Panchamasalis Set Deadline for BJP to Grant Quota, Warns of Tough Steps Ahead of Polls

Karnataka’s Panchamasali Lingayat – the sub-sect of the Lingayat community — has set the March 15 deadline to accord the reservation, failing which the pontiff of Panchamasali Peetha, Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, who is also leading the quota agitation, will temporarily halt the protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and take the matter to people’s court in all 224 assembly constituencies ahead of the state elections.

During Swami’s visit, a word will be spread about how the BJP government has betrayed the Lingayat community by not providing them the reservation quota after the party had promised even after years of agitation.

Interestingly, the group will also decide whether they will stand by the BJP ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

“The present CM and former CM both failed to respond and didn’t even sit with us to talk about this (reservation). If they don’t provide us the reservation, then we will visit all the 224 constituencies and tell people how the government has betrayed us on reservation. This information and truth will be told to our people. Till March 15 we’ll protest here, by then, if they provide us 2A status, we’ll leave," said Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami.

The decision was made on February 16 in a state executive meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru in which the Panchamasali Lingayat community leader, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other prominent members of the community were present.

BJP, who enjoys the vote bank of Lingayats, has not been able to accord the reservation quota to the Panchamasali Lingayat on which the Congress said this is what they mean when they say ‘kivi mele hoova’ (flower on the ear).

Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge said, “The Panchamasali Lingayat community believed the CM but where is the 2A reservation for his community now? That’s what I mean when I say ‘kivi mele hoova’. They have kept flowers on people’s ears. They promised so much to the community but what have they done?"

Former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that it is CM Basavaraj Bommai who informed the community to protest for political gains but has now betrayed the community by not giving the reservation quota.

“CM himself told mutts to go for protest. They only promised them about the reservation quota. Now, they have run away from their decision. But let’s see how people will take this up during the elections," said Kumaraswamy.

Vokkaliga and Panchamasali are the two dominant communities which are in 3A and 3B categories demanding reservations under the 2A status. The government had decided to abolish 3A and 3B categories. In December during the winter session in Belagavi the government decided to create two new categories of 2C and 2D. Those in 3A and 3B would now find a place in 2C and 2D. However, the Karnataka High Court in January ordered an interim stay on the state government’s decision.

Panchamasalis form about 80% of the Lingayat population and 17% of Karnataka people are from the Lingayat community, who have traditionally been the supporters of the BJP.

