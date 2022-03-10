Kartarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Kartarpur seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Balkar Singh (AAP), Advocate Balwinder Kumar (BSP), Chaudhary Surinder Singh (INC), Surinder Mahey (BJP), Arwinder Singh Rahul Nijjar (BSPA), K. K. Sabharwal (DBSP), Jeevan Kumar (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.49%, which is -6.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chaudhary Surinder Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.33 Kartarpur (करतारपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Kartarpur is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 48.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 184515 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,394 were male and 96,119 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kartarpur in 2022 is: 1,087 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,70,852 eligible electors, of which 89,201 were male,81,649 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,410 eligible electors, of which 77,316 were male, 72,094 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kartarpur in 2017 was 458. In 2012, there were 373 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Chaudhary Surinder Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Seth Sat Paul of SAD by a margin of 6,020 which was 4.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 36.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sarwan Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Chauhdary Jagjit Singh of INC by a margin of 823 votes which was 0.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 41.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 33 Kartarpur Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Kartarpur are: Balkar Singh (AAP), Advocate Balwinder Kumar (BSP), Chaudhary Surinder Singh (INC), Surinder Mahey (BJP), Arwinder Singh Rahul Nijjar (BSPA), K. K. Sabharwal (DBSP), Jeevan Kumar (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.49%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74%, while it was 77.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kartarpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.33 Kartarpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 217. In 2012, there were 216 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.33 Kartarpur comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: PanchayatSheikhe Pind of Jalandhar KC of Jalandhar-I Tehsil; KCs Reru, Wariyana, Lambra, Naugajja, Kartarpur, Kahlwan, Pachranga, Kartarpur (Municipal Council) and Bidipur on Amritsar Road (OG) Ward No. 56 of Jalandhar-II Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Kartarpur constituency, which are: Adampur, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Cantt., Nakodar, Kapurthala, Bholath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kartarpur is approximately 412 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kartarpur is: 31°23’49.9"N 75°32’06.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kartarpur results.

