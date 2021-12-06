Kashi and Governance on Agenda as all BJP CMs Invited to Varanasi for PM Modi's 2-Day Visit

The BJP will put up a big show of strength in Varanasi during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on December 13 and 14, with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states in attendance for both days.

The CMs and Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states have been invited for the inauguration function of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham by the Prime Minister on December 13 in Varanasi. These leaders will also accompany the PM when he takes a tour of the Ganges and does Ganga Aarti in the evening.

The next day, on December 14, the PM will hold a seminar with all these CMs and Deputy CMs in Varanasi on the topic of “good governance" where he is expected to pass on tips to them around development and the fight against coronavirus as well as promoting Covid-19 vaccination.

The PM could also visit the Swarved Mahamandir Dham, a big centre of Vihangam Yoga and meditation in Varanasi, on December 14. He will return to Delhi that evening.

Before Varanasi, the PM will be in Gorakhpur on December 7 to inaugurate the new chapter of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant. Modi is again expected in Uttar Pradesh on December 18 to lay the foundation stone of the state’s longest Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj.

These are expected to be the PM’s final official visits to Uttar Pradesh for unveiling projects before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in the poll-bound state.

