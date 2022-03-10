Kasta Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 9AM.

Live election results updates of Kasta seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Radhe Shyam (INC), Suneel Kumar Lala (SP), Saurabh Singh (BJP), Hemvati Devi (BSP), Gayadatt (UPRPA), Jaskaran Raj (LRP), Jagdish Prasad (IND), Lavkush (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.32%, which is -0.93% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Saurabh Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.143 Kasta (कस्ता) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Kasta is part of Dhaurahra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 306150 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,64,130 were male and 1,42,009 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kasta in 2019 was: 865 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,86,821 eligible electors, of which 1,60,705 were male,1,38,237 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,91,914 eligible electors, of which 1,57,469 were male, 1,34,428 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kasta in 2017 was 165. In 2012, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Saurabh Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Sunil Kumar Lala of SP by a margin of 24,273 which was 11.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sunil Kumar Lala of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Saurabh Singh Sonu of BSP by a margin of 26,871 votes which was 13.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 45.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 143 Kasta Assembly segment of the 29. Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. Rekha Verma of BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat defeating Arshad Iliyas Siddiqui of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kasta are: Radhe Shyam (INC), Suneel Kumar Lala (SP), Saurabh Singh (BJP), Hemvati Devi (BSP), Gayadatt (UPRPA), Jaskaran Raj (LRP), Jagdish Prasad (IND), Lavkush (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.32%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.25%, while it was 66.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kasta went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.143 Kasta Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 315. In 2012, there were 293 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.143 Kasta comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 5 Kasta, 6 Mittouli, Panchayats 1 Lidhiyai, 2 Khuti Khurd, 3 Maigalganj, 6 Chapertala, 7 Jamuniyarana, 9 Dhakhaura, 10 Aurangabad, 11 Bargadia, 12 Kukargoti, 13 Nayagawan, 14 Tirkapur, 22 Bhanpur and 23 Doulatpur of 4 Aurangabad KC of 3 Mohammdi Tehsil; Panchayats 4 Paila, 5 Amghat, 6 Gouria, 7 Achaniya, 8 Bahadurpur, 9 Pipri Kalan, 10 Behjum, 11 Parsehra Kalan, 12 Bhulanpur, 13 Bel, 15 Atrouli of 2 Kheri Paila KC, Panchayats 7 Mudiya, 13 Neemgawan and 17 Kaima Buzurg of 3 Paila Kcof 4 Lakhimpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kasta constituency, which are: Lakhimpur, Hargaon, Maholi, Gopamau, Mohammdi, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kasta is approximately 665 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kasta is: 27°49’13.4"N 80°25’45.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kasta results.

