Katra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Katra seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajesh Yadav (SP), Veer Vikram Singh (BJP), Munna Singh (INC), Omdev (IND), Rajesh Kashyap (BSP), Amit Kumar Mishra (IND), Sukhvindar Singh (AAP), Rajveer (JAP), Vedram (BSS), Mahipal (IND), Vishwa Deepak (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.02%, which is -3.45% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Veer Vikram Singh Prince of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Katra results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.131 Katra (कटरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Katra is part of Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 325977 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,79,767 were male and 1,46,192 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katra in 2019 was: 813 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,98,835 eligible electors, of which 1,74,437 were male,1,39,510 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,322 eligible electors, of which 1,62,835 were male, 1,29,474 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katra in 2017 was 341. In 2012, there were 249 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Veer Vikram Singh Prince of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Yadav of SP by a margin of 16,730 which was 8.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.64% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajesh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajeev Kashyap of BSP by a margin of 875 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 27.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 131 Katra Assembly segment of the 27. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Arun Kumar Sagar of BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat defeating Amar Chandra Jauhar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Katra are: Rajesh Yadav (SP), Veer Vikram Singh (BJP), Munna Singh (INC), Omdev (IND), Rajesh Kashyap (BSP), Amit Kumar Mishra (IND), Sukhvindar Singh (AAP), Rajveer (JAP), Vedram (BSS), Mahipal (IND), Vishwa Deepak (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.47%, while it was 63.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Katra went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.131 Katra Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 373. In 2012, there were 353 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.131 Katra comprises of the following areas of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Kheda Bajheda, 4 Jalalpur, 5 Katra, Khudaganj Nagar Panchayat, Katra Nagar Panchayat of 2 Tilhar Tehsil and KC 3 Paraur of 4 Jalalabad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Katra constituency, which are: Faridpur, Bisalpur, Tilhar, Dadraul, Jalalabad, Dataganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Katra is approximately 908 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Katra is: 27°54’51.5"N 79°34’14.5"E.

