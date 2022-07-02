KCR Insulted the Institution, Says Smriti Irani as Telangana CM Hosts Yashwant Sinha on Day of PM's Visit

Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has insulted not just the Prime Minister but the institution itself as the TRS supremo chose to receive Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on a day when PM Narendra Modi was also visiting Hyderabad.

PM Modi reached Hyderabad earlier on Saturday to attend the BJP’s three-day National Executive meeting which concludes on Sunday with a mega rally. Hours before the PM’s arrival, Yashwant Sinha was received by KCR at the Begumpet airport.

“He has insulted the institution and not just the PM. The Prime Minister has accepted everyone with open arms," Irani said. The Women and Child Development Minister also hit back at TRS working president KT Rama Rao for calling the National Executive meet a “circus".

“For KTR, a National Executive is a clownish procedure, but for the BJP, it is an opportunity to honour state workers. People may be affiliated to clownish political behaviour and they may not take their national executive seriously. For us, it is a matter of great pride. For it is in such a meeting that we pay homage to workers and we also take the pledge of working for the nation," Irani said.

Irani also briefed the media on BJP president JP Nadda’s inaugural address at the Hyderabad meet. The minister said Nadda expressed gratitude to every party karyakarta for working to fulfil the Narendra Modi government’s schemes.

Nadda reportedly said in his address that the PM’s welfare policies are not limited to his eight years in power but date back to 20 years when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

The BJP president also congratulated and thanked electorates of Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Manipur for reposing faith in the party in recent elections. He also reportedly mentioned workers of West Bengal, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir exclusively and expressed gratitude.

“Nadda ji said that the nation is witness to the fact that our cadre are killed in Kerala and West Bengal and face separatists in Jammu & Kashmir… The kind of violence that our workers faced in Bengal was recognised by Nadda and justice will be done to them," said Irani.

The Amethi MP said Nadda spoke extensively on schemes launched for poorest of the poor under PM Modi’s leadership. “He mentioned the Jan Dhan Yojana under which 45 crore people have been benefitted. He mentioned social security schemes, the Kisan Samman Nidhi and schemes for welfare of SC/ST communities."

The BJP chief also congratulated PM Modi for choosing Draupadi Murmu as the NDA’s presidential candidate. Lauding the government’s welfare efforts during Covid-19 and the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drive, Nadda also criticised Opposition attempts to “mislead the nation", Irani said.

