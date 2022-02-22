KCR May Send Prakash Raj to Rajya Sabha, Actor to Play Key Role in Federal Front Against BJP

Charismatic Telugu actor and active politician Prakash Raj is likely to get a Rajya Sabha seat from the ruling TRS ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Prakash Raj’s sudden appearance was cynosure during Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Mumbai tour and meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rao plans a Peoples’ Front or Federal Front (FF) of like-minded parties to take on the BJP at the Centre and assign the actor to play a pivotal role ahead. Rao has zeroed in on the versatile actor to play a key role in his Front and against the BJP at the national level.

Rao already entrusted the actor to make parleys with Southern leaders for the front. It is pertinent to note here that the TRS leader Banda Prakash recently became an MLC in the Telangana legislature after resigning from an RS seat. Two more RS seats of the TRS are going to be vacant by next June as the terms of Captain Lakshmikanth Ra and D Srinivas are ending. A notification is expected shortly and the Chief Minister has offered one seat to Prakash Raj. In addition to going for early polls in 2018, Rao earlier made a plan for a Federal Front and the actor played a role for a meeting of KCR with former PM and JD(S) chief Deve Gowda.

The actor is known across southern States as well as in Bollywood. The actor extended support to the TRS in recent times. Rao reciprocated by offering the necessary support to Prakash Raj to fight Central Bengaluru MP polls in Karnataka which he unsuccessfully contested. He lost the polls with 28,906 votes.

After the murder of journalist Gouri Lankesh in Karnataka, the actor raised his voice against the BJP government through his hashtag movement – “Just Asking".

Recently, though got support from the TRS, the actor had lost the Movie Artistes Association polls in Hyderabad to Manchu Vishnu based on local and non-local issues. By then the TRS tried to support Prakash Raj and some of its top leaders asked Vishnu to pave way for him in vain.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, Rao made a vain bid for a third alternative front with Odisha CM Navin Patnaik, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, JDS chief and Former PM Deve Gowda, AP opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and others to fight against the BJP. As the BJP won the polls, Rao’s plan was not fructified and now two years before the 2024 polls, the TRS boss is sharpening his tools.

Rao was jubilant after speaking to Mamata, Stalin, Deve Gowda on the Federal Front and got a push from Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Now, the actor is assigned to hold talks with non-BJP ruled states in the North like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and others.

The actor is to coordinate with other regional parties and leaders who join hands for the front. It is said that the Chief Minister asked the actor to remain active with the Front. Prakash Raj, who belongs to Karnataka, had held parleys with Gowda who extended support to Rao for his alternative front of like-minded parties against the BJP at the Centre.

