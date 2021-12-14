KCR Meets Stalin in Chennai; Speculation Rife on Federal Front

On his second day of itinerary in Tamil Nadu, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday called on his counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai. KCR met him along with family members, including wife Shobha, son and minister KT Rama Rao and MP Santhosh Kumar among others.

As expected KCR called on Stalin at his residence which led to speculation of a possible federal front against the BJP government in future.

The KCR family had a darshan of Ranganatha Swamy at the Srirangam temple yesterday and today attended a function before meeting with Stalin.

At his residence, Stalin offered a warm welcome to KCR and his family who had a brief discussion on the Centre, political scenario at the national level and State issues of development.

The CMs key meeting gives to speculation that KCR spoken about a possible third front or federal front to bring down the BJP government for adopting anti farmers and people policies.

It is understood that KCR divulged his mind about the next general elections, the Centre’s non-cooperation for development, paddy, rice issues and repeal of three farm laws and their repercussions.

KCR is learnt to have talked about a possiblity of a federal front of like-minded regional parties, chief ministers to go along, to fight the BJP government and plan to come to power in the Centre for the all-round development.

Inviting Stalin for the Yadadri temple inaugural in the first quarter of next year, KCR talked about steps for a possible federal front.

He asked for support from Stalin to form a federal front which will be an alternative to the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre.

The Tamil Nadu CM reportedly sought some more time to weigh the pros and cons on the federal front.

West Bengal CM Mamatha Banerjee has already begun similar efforts for an alternative political platform to dethrone the Modi government in future general elections.

The two CMs learnt to have touched upon Mamatha Banerjee’s action for a third front or a coalition of regional parties.

In a related development, Telangana State Planning Commission Deputy Chairman and former TRS MP, B Vinod Kumar said that KCR’s meeting with Stalin is certainly about steps to fight against the BJP government, national politics and possible federal front of regional parties.

He stated that KCR called on Stalin and discussed national politics and to form a federal front against the BJP government for its policies. He took a swipe at the BJP government for a question in CBSE question paper insulting a woman.

