KCR Vows to Unseat Modi Govt, Says Will Break 'Delhi Fort' if People of Telangana Back Him

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that he will plunge into national politics to root out the Narendra Modi government “for failing to address the issues of the states and fulfill people’s aspirations".

“Be careful Narendra Modi. I am Telangana’s son and a tiger who will not fear your threats," he roared.

KCR criticised the Centre for allegedly allowing big businessmen to loot lakhs of crores of rupees and then escape, like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

“With Modi’s support they fled the country and he helped them by repealing their loans," he alleged.

Advertisement

Telangana will not fall prey to the BJP government’s conspiracies and tactics of falsehood and will throw it out, KCR warned.

“I will not fear threats from the Modi government," he said, and added that he will fight at the national level to bring in qualitative change. “As the Narendra Modi government denied us support, we will pick another leader to head us at the national level to address all issues without any partiality towards other states."

After starting a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) district party office in Jangaon, the chief minister asked the people there and in other parts of the state to support him to fight at the national level. “If you (people) bless me, I am ready to break the Delhi Fort," he said.

The TRS leader also said that in the name of power reforms, the Modi government was trying to fix meters to electricity connections to agriculture pump sets. “Even if you kill me, I will not install meters," he said.

KCR said that the TRS is a party that fought for statehood and will not compromise for Telangana’s development. He said the state solved its problems by ensuring water for irrigation and drinking purposes, overcoming electricity shortage, and extending all help to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.