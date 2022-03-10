Kedarnath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kedarnath seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Kuldeep Singh Rawat (IND), Gajpal Singh Rawat (UKD), Manoj Rawat (INC), Rajaram (CPM), Devesh Nautiyal (IND), Sumant (AAP), Manoj Kumar Tinsola (PPOID), Rekha Devi (IND), Shaila Rani Rawat (BJP), Suraj Singh (IND), Shyam Lal Chandraval (BSP), Badrish (SP), Kuldeep Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.3%, which is -2.47% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manoj Rawat of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kedarnath results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.7 Kedarnath (Kedarkhand) (केदारनाथ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Kedarnath is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.3%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 89,829 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44,125 were male and 45,704 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kedarnath in 2022 is: 1,036 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 86,135 eligible electors, of which 43,079 were male,43,056 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 75,489 eligible electors, of which 37,958 were male, 37,531 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kedarnath in 2017 was 3,342. In 2012, there were 2,931 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Manoj Rawat of INC won in this seat defeating Kuldeep Singh Rawat of IND by a margin of 869 which was 1.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 24.74% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shaila Rani Rawat of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Asha of BJP by a margin of 2,328 votes which was 4.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7 Kedarnath Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Kedarnath are: Kuldeep Singh Rawat (IND), Gajpal Singh Rawat (UKD), Manoj Rawat (INC), Rajaram (CPM), Devesh Nautiyal (IND), Sumant (AAP), Manoj Kumar Tinsola (PPOID), Rekha Devi (IND), Shaila Rani Rawat (BJP), Suraj Singh (IND), Shyam Lal Chandraval (BSP), Badrish (SP), Kuldeep Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.77%, while it was 65.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kedarnath went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.7 Kedarnath Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 149. In 2012, there were 137 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.7 Kedarnath comprises of the following areas of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand: 1-Ukhimath Tehsil and KC Chopta Jakhani of 2-Rudraprayag Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Kedarnath constituency, which are: Badrinath, Karnprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Ghanshali, Gangotri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kedarnath is approximately 1296 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kedarnath is: 30°34’05.2"N 79°06’28.4"E.

