Keishamthong Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Keishamthong seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Aribam Pramodini Devi (INC), Elangbam Samuel Johnson (BJP), Langpoklakpam Jayanta Kumar Singh (NPP), Maheshwar Thounaojam (RPOIA), Sapam Nishikant Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.55%, which is 2.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh of NPP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Keishamthong results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.12 Keishamthong (कीशमथोंग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Keishamthong is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 26739 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 12,463 were male and 14,276 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Keishamthong in 2019 was: 1,145 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,494 eligible electors, of which 12,356 were male,14,138 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,440 eligible electors, of which 11,885 were male, 13,555 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Keishamthong in 2017 was 31. In 2012, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh of NPP won in this seat defeating Laisom Ibomcha Singh of INC by a margin of 3,261 which was 14.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 43.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, L Ibomcha Singh of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh of INC by a margin of 1,459 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most number of votes in the 12 Keishamthong Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Keishamthong are: Aribam Pramodini Devi (INC), Elangbam Samuel Johnson (BJP), Langpoklakpam Jayanta Kumar Singh (NPP), Maheshwar Thounaojam (RPOIA), Sapam Nishikant Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 87.23%, while it was 82.36% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Keishamthong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.12 Keishamthong Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 29 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.12 Keishamthong comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Keishamthong constituency, which are: Sagolband, Yaiskul, Singjamei, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Patsoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Keishamthong is approximately 97 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Keishamthong is: 24°47’01.0"N 93°57’25.6"E.

