Kejriwal Circulated My Name as CM Face, Told Him to Stop It: SSM Chief Rajewal

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha chief Balbir Singh Rajewal, who heads a front of farmer unions, has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of trying to defame him by “circulating" his name as their CM face for the Punjab Assembly polls before the party picked Bhagwant Mann. Rajewal defended his outfit’s decision of fielding Lakha Sidhana, an accused in a case related to the Delhi’s Republic Day violence last year, saying farmer leaders did not want him initially but he was “people’s choice" and promised to “mend his ways".

The farmer leader also questioned the “delay" in the allotment of party symbol to his outfit by the Election Commission, calling it a BJP and AAP conspiracy. The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) is a political front of several farmer outfits who had taken part in a year-long protest at the Delhi borders against the Centre’s contentious farm laws, which have been now withdrawn.

Before the SSM was formed, speculations were rife that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had approached Rajewal to become its CM face for the Assembly polls, which was denied by the AAP.

The farmer leader denied that he was approached by AAP for the CM’s face but claimed his name was “circulated" by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. After an election meeting on Sunday at a village in Ludhiana’s Samrala, the constituency from where the farmer leader is contesting, Rajewal told .

