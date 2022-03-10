Kerakat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kerakat seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tufani Saroj (SP), Dinesh Chaudhary (BJP), Rajesh (INC), Lalbahadur (BSP), Pappu (VIP), Ravi Prakash (BJMP), Ram Bachan (BSWP), Sushma Devi (BRDCP), Sanjay Prasad (BSCP), Subas (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.2%, which is -2.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dinesh Chaudhary of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kerakat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.372 Kerakat (केराकत) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Kerakat is part of Machhlishahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,00,607 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,171 were male and 1,89,413 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kerakat in 2019 was: 897 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,33,944 eligible electors, of which 2,04,674 were male,1,83,837 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,05,843 eligible electors, of which 2,14,969 were male, 1,90,861 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kerakat in 2017 was 579. In 2012, there were 375 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dinesh Chaudhary of BJP won in this seat defeating Sanjai Kumar Saroj of SP by a margin of 15,259 which was 6.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gulab Chand of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vijay Lakshami of BSP by a margin of 10,186 votes which was 4.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 372 Kerakat Assembly segment of the 74. Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) of BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat defeating Tribhuvan Ram (T.Ram) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kerakat are: Tufani Saroj (SP), Dinesh Chaudhary (BJP), Rajesh (INC), Lalbahadur (BSP), Pappu (VIP), Ravi Prakash (BJMP), Ram Bachan (BSWP), Sushma Devi (BRDCP), Sanjay Prasad (BSCP), Subas (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.47%, while it was 51.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kerakat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.372 Kerakat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 456. In 2012, there were 432 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.372 Kerakat comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Muftiganj, 3 Thanagaddi, 4 Kerakat, 5 Bajrangnagar, 6 Dobhi and Kerakat Nagar Panchayat of 6 Kerakat Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kerakat constituency, which are: Zafrabad, Pindra, Ajagara, Saidpur, Lalganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kerakat is approximately 462 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kerakat is: 25°39’00.7"N 82°54’46.1"E.

