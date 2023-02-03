The price of petrol and diesel, as well as Indian-made foreign liquor will go up in Kerala, as the social security cess was increased in the state budget for the financial year 2023-24.

According to the state budget, a social security cess of Rs 20 will be added to each bottle of IMFL with an MRP between Rs 500 and Rs 999, while Rs 40 will be added to a bottle with an MRP above Rs 1,000. The state government is expecting an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore through this. A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre has been levied on petrol and diesel, for which Rs 750 crore is likely to be collected.

Finance minister KN Balagopal, in his budget speech, allocated Rs 2,000 crore to tackle price rise, while Rs 10 crore was earmarked for promoting the use of eco-friendly and cost-effective menstrual cups instead of sanitary napkins. Awareness programmes and campaigns will be conducted at a government level in schools and colleges.

A total outlay of Rs 2,828.33 crore has been set apart for medical and public health sector in the 2023-24 fiscal. This allocation is Rs 196.50 crore more as compared to FY 2022-23. Kerala is looking at global possibilities in healthcare sector and transforming the state into a global healthcare capital. An amount of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the initial activities to formulate, implement and facilitate care policy in accordance with this prospect.

“Kerala has a large labour force with skill and expertise in healthcare sector. They constitute a considerable percentage of health workers around the world. Cost for healthcare is very high in developed countries. Kerala has the human resources that can transform it into a global healthcare capital; and a health network that can be developed further," Balagopal said during his budget speech.

He said foreigners could be attracted to the state to provide treatment and healthcare at a low cost. Activities will be extended to transform the state into a health hub by providing better services in areas such as healthcare and health tourism, while existing facilities could be expanded and modernised, he added.

The state government considered the conservative financial policy enforced by the central government as the biggest challenge to the alternative development model of Kerala. “But we are not ready to abandon our alternative model or its virtues in spite of the hurdles posed by the central government. Kerala has not reached here without facing any crisis," the state finance minister said, adding that the state was not in any kind of a debt trap.

“Kerala is not in a debt trap; there is no change in our approach towards loans. We are not of the opinion that loans should only be given to the bad debt corporates from the hard-earned money of common folk, invested in various financial institutions. Our opinion is that the central and the state governments shall carry out more developmental, welfare activities by availing more loans. But the union government is reluctant to relax the conservative stance," he added.

Fair value of land increased

The fair value of land has increased by 20 percent. The Finance Act, 2020, has incorporated provisions to increase the fair value of land by up to 30 percent in areas where the market value has gone up due to various reasons; a detailed study will be conducted to determine the guidelines to identify areas that need to be notified.

In the real estate sector in 2010, stamp duty was reduced to 5 percent for flats/apartments transferred within six months from the date of allotment of building number by the local bodies. Now, taking into consideration present stamp duty rates, it is proposed to be revised from 5 percent to 7 percent.

The additional stamp duty rates imposed for resale of land purchased within a period of three and six months will be waived off. The one-time tax on newly purchased motorcycles with a purchase value up to Rs 2 lakh is enhanced by 2 percent. An additional income of Rs 92 crore is expected through this.

One-time tax on cars increased

One-time tax on newly purchased motor cars and private service vehicle for personal use are increased as follows:

Purchase value up to Rs 5 Lakh: 1% hike

Purchase value above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh: 2% hike

Purchase value above Rs 15 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh: 1% hike

Purchase value above Rs 20 lakh and up to Rs 30 lakh: 1 % hike

Purchase value above Rs 30 lakh: 1% hike

These changes are expected to bring in an additional revenue of Rs 340 crore.

Property tax revision is pending in LSGIs for long. The state government intends to revise property tax, application fee, scrutiny fee and permit fee for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings. A proper method of taxation of multiple ownership of houses by a single individual and newly constructed houses, which are not put to any use will also be taken up. A comprehensive revision of these will be taken up by the LSG department. If these measures are implemented, at least Rs 1,000 crore is expected as additional revenue.

Meanwhile, electric motor cabs and electric tourist motor cabs currently incur a one-time tax ranging from 6 percent to 20 percent of the purchase value. This one-time tax on such vehicles is reduced to 5 percent of the purchase value at par with the one-time tax of electric private vehicles to minimise air pollution and to promote public transport. Since one-time tax on all types of electric vehicles is fixed as 5 percent of the purchase value for a period of 15 years, the existing 50 percent tax exemption for such vehicles for the first five years is dispensed with.

ENA production to be encouraged

In Kerala, the excise department has issued licence for production of liquor within the state, but extra neutral alcohol (ENA), the raw material needed to produce liquor, is being imported from other states. Every year, an average of 5 crore litres of ENA is imported from other states. The production of ENA within the state will create new employment opportunities. Measures will be taken by the government to encourage the production of ENA.

Government sanctioned-production of horti-wine from agriculture products available in the state except cereals. The existing tax structure of Indian-made wine will be made applicable to horti-wine, which will help farmers.

Social welfare allocation

Through the NORKA Assisted and Mobilised Employment (NAME) scheme, it is intended that one lakh man power days will be provided to expatriate labourers with a maximum of 100 days each, for providing jobs to expatriate labourers. Rs 5 crore is earmarked for this scheme.

The government is giving significant attention to rehabilitate returned non-resident people and devising new skill development programmes for their survival. For this, Rs 84.60 crore has been earmarked through various schemes.

An amount of Rs 19.30 crore is set apart for different schemes of Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation. An amount of Rs 8.50 crore is provided as the state’s share for the scheme aiming for the continuous functioning of existing 28 POCSO fast-track special courts and for setting up 28 new courts.

An amount of Rs 13 crore has been earmarked as state’s share for the activities of Integrated Child Protection Scheme. An amount of Rs 19.50 crore is anticipated as the central share. An amount of Rs 194.32 crore is set apart as the state share for the scheme ‘Integrated Child Development Service’. An amount of Rs 291.48 crore is anticipated as central share.

Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for a Gender Park. Rs 152.90 crore is set apart for the modernisation of police department. A new scheme Dementia/Alzheimer’s Memory Screening Clinic through Kerala Social Security Mission is announced. Rs 1 crore has been set apart for the scheme.

An additional amount of Rs 7 crore is provided for the interventions and inspections in order to ensure safe food, to prevent food poisoning and for food quality upgrade. Rs 1,773.09 crore has been set apart as state plan outlay for the education sector. Rs 75 crore has been earmarked for the development and improvement of state highways.

Balagopal said statistics indicated that Kerala was back on the path of growth and prosperity. “We have been able to boldly face and survive the challenges faced one after the other like demonetisation, unscientific implementation of GST, Ockhi disaster, floods, epidemic, economic crisis, inflation since 2016. In 2021-2022, Kerala’s GDP at constant prices grew by 12.01 percent," Balagopal said.

The finance minister further said as far as Kerala was concerned, a more serious threat was the change in fiscal federalism, which goes against the spirit of the Constitution. “Centralisation of power and disregard for states, especially Kerala, has increased unprecedentedly. During the tenure of the Tenth Finance Commission, the share of Kerala was 3.875 percent of the divisible pool to be distributed among the states. By the time of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, it came down to 1.925 percent. Through this, the central government cut down the revenue of Kerala by tens of thousands of crores. There is a shortfall of around Rs 6,700 crore due to the reduction of the Revenue Deficit Grant by the Centre," he said.

As a result of the cessation of GST compensation, there has been a shortfall of around Rs 7,000 crore during current fiscal. As a result of the policy of the central government treating public account as debt liability, there is a revenue loss of around Rs 10,000 crore per annum.

“The policy of treating the liability of institutions like KIIFB, Social Security Pension Limited… which raise funds from outside the budget as the liability of the state government is also limiting our borrowing capacity," the minister said, adding there will be shortfall of Rs 3,100 crore on this account. Due to the restriction on the market borrowing limit, there has been a shortfall of around Rs 4,000 crore in the resource mobilisation.

“Kerala is being sidelined in the allocation of centrally sponsored scheme as well. Can anyone with the commitment to the people of Kerala justify this situation?" he asked.

More fiscal constraint this financial year

It is anticipated that the fiscal constraints in 2023-2024 will be more as compared to the current year. This is because of the anticipated shortage of Rs 8,400 crore in Revenue Deficit Grant compared to 2022-23, the loss of around Rs 5,700 crore due to the cessation of GST compensation, the resource loss of around Rs 5,000 crore due to the restriction on the borrowing limit as well as the reduction on account of the debt likely to be borne by KIIFB and the Social Security Pension Company during next year.

As the state recovers from the economic crisis and is on the path of growth, this fiscal policy of the Centre will adversely affect growth, Balagopal said. “We should understand that the state is countering a hard budget constraint. In the current scenario, it cannot surpass the strict and rigid norms stipulated by the Centre. The taxation powers of the state are limited. The borrowing powers are also strictly restricted," he said.

