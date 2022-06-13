Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Youth Congress Protest Aboard Aircraft | WATCH

Two youth Congress workers, reportedly wearing black shirts, raised slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight in which he was travelling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Youth Congress State vice-president and former MLA K S Sabarinathan released a three-second video on social media in which the two workers of the organisation were seen raising slogans against the Chief Minister seeking Vijayan’s resignation and a man who accompanied the Chief Minister push them away.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, Sabarinathan alleged it was senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan who pushed the protesting Youth Congress workers. A CPI(M) leader alleged that the Youth Congress workers were trying to attack Vijayan inside the aircraft.

The incident reportedly occurred when the flight landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The protesters, posed as passengers, reportedly boarded the flight at Kannur airport. The Kerala Chief Minister has been facing protests by the Congress and BJP workers since the gold-smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh made a claim that he and his family members had a role in some smuggling activities.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.