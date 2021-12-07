Kerala CM Says Discussions Will be Held on Handing Over Waqf Board Appointments to PSC

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that detailed discussions will be held related to handing over the Waqf Board appointments to Public Service Commission. The Chief Minister said this in a meeting with the representatives of the Muslim organisation Samastha.

The Chief Minister also informed that it was the Waqf Board that took the decision to hand over the appointments to the Commission and they informed the government. It was not the government’s direction and the government is not adamant to implement this.

Vijayan said the present situation will continue till a final decision is made.

Samastha leaders also raised their concern over the propaganda in social media

that non-Muslims will be posted on the Waqf Board. The Chief Minister said that the allegation is baseless.

Onambally Muhammad Faizi, the secretary of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham said, “Samastha demanded the withdrawal of law leaving Waqf Board appointments to Kerala Public Service Commission. The Chief Minister assured that more discussions will be conducted before enforcing the law. We are hopeful, rest of the things will be discussed and decided by the leaders and scholars of Samastha."

Opposition leader VD Satheeshan said that the Congress-led UDF’s, especially the Muslim League’s, opinion stands vindicated. Satheeshan said, “We UDF members told in the legislative Assembly that it shouldn’t be implemented. What CPIM tried to do was paint the Muslim League as communal. What is communal in this? The CM and CPIM State Secretary should explain."

Satheeshan added that when there was a move to send Devaswom Board appointments to the PSC, they opposed as PSC sending call for letters for a particular community is not right. The Devaswom Recruitment Board was formed. Similarly, UDF has asked that a Wakf Recruitment Board should be formed.

