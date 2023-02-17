Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said Jamaat-e-Islami leaders should reveal the details of their discussions with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The chief minister’s remarks came after reports emerged about the meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami with RSS in Delhi last month.

Vijayan said Jamaat-e-Islami’s argument that there is a need for dialogue and discussion beyond differences with the Sangh Parivar reveals their “hypocrisy". The Jamaat-e-Islami leadership should clarify what was discussed with the RSS and what was the content of the meeting, he added.

“The logic of Jamaat-e-Islami that the RSS is an organization that can be reformed and transformed through dialogue is like thinking that a leopard’s print can be washed away by bathing it. What is even more strange that their argument that the discussion was held to present the common problems of the Indian minorities before the RSS which controls the country’s administration. Who gave Jamaat-e-Islami the complete right of minorities? Whatever the content of the discussion, it is not to help the minorities of the country. Protection of minorities means protection of secularism. How can secularism and minority protection be possible if we negotiate with such people?"

The Chief Minister said the secular community in India today is fighting hard against the extreme “Hindutva politics of the Sangh Parivar".

“At this point, such actions are in favour of the RSS agenda. There is no need for further proof that the communal organisations are helping each other to fight against secularism and democratic value. The Chief Minister said that this is a challenge to the secular society," he said.

