Kerala Congress Chief Says Party Will Speak to Shashi Tharoor on Remark in Support of CM Pinarayi Vijayan

There is resentment in Congress’s Kerala unit over party parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor’s comment in support of chief minister and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan. Congress state president K Sudhakaran has said that the party will speak to the MP about his comment. Tharoor during the inauguration of a mall in his Lok Sabha constituency Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday said, “When I am saying a good word about the chief minister for his efforts to bring development, there is no need to see politics in it. I stand for development."

When opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs signed a letter against the Silver Line project (the semi-high-speed rail project between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod), Tharoor had sought additional time to look into the project. The lawmaker had said that by not signing the joint memorandum he was not endorsing the project but was rather trying to study the matter further.

Tharoor had urged the state government to consider establishing a forum in which government representatives, technical and administrative project heads of K-Rail, elected representatives as well as local stakeholders can come together and address each of the aforementioned concerns in an open and deliberative fashion.

Against this backdrop, the comment by Tharoor sparked controversy and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president was responding to this.

“The party will ask Shashi Tharoor. Without asking him, reacting to that is not right," said Sudhakaran. “This has to be discussed within the party, we will discuss this. If what he said is wrong, we will ask him to correct it. We hope he will be convinced. He is someone who accepts the party. Based on just a statement, we cannot assess someone like Tharoor."

Sudhakaran also said that there is nothing wrong with supporting the chief minister on the matter of development.

Former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, meanwhile, has said that the party high command should immediately interfere in the matter, referring to the Silver Line issue.

“Shashi Tharoor is an MP who has won on a Congress ticket, so basically he is a Congressman," he said. “A majority of the MPs have taken a stand against the Silver Line project. He said he needs to study more. Even small children in the state have understood the implications of this. This is a stand he has taken to help the government."

