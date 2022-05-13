Kerala Congress Leader KV Thomas Sacked After Addressing CPI(M) Poll Meet, Praising CM Vijayan

Congress expelled its rebel leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas for alleged anti-party activities, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said.

The party took action against Thomas hours after the veteran shared the stage with CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and praised him in a bypoll meeting of the left party-led front in Kochi. He also said the Congress’ “soft-Hindutva line" would shatter religious harmony in the country.

In a letter, the KPCC president Sudhakaran said that Thomas was expelled from the party with the consent of the AICC.

Meanwhile, party sources said Sudhakaran made the announcement in Udaipur in Rajasthan, where Congress’ three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, a brainstorming session, is starting on Friday.

The senior AICC member, who had been at loggerheads with the party’s state leadership, on Wednesday said he would campaign for the ruling LDF candidate Jo Joseph in the upcoming by-poll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. He, however, had reiterated that he would not quit the Congress.

The trouble between the Kerala Congress leadership and Thomas came out in the open when he was told not to attend a seminar on the Centre-state relations organised by CPIM last month. Defying the state leadership, Thomas attended the seminar in Kannur and also praised CM Vijayan.

After this, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran reacted strongly and sent a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking action against Thomas. The disciplinary committee had recommended suspending Thomas from all posts for the next two years.

Thomas said he is campaigning for the LDF candidate due to his stand on development.

Meanwhile, in a press conference in Kochi, he had said, I am always a Congressman I will neither quit the Congress nor join any other party. I am taking part in the LDF’s poll campaign also as a Congressman".

