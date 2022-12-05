Kerala Legislative Assembly Gets All-woman Chairpersons Panel for the First Time in its History

For the first time in its history, the Kerala assembly will have an all-woman panel to control legislative proceedings in the absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

Speaker AN Shamseer took the historic decision. Usually, the three-member panel has one woman but for this assembly session, all three are women. Two names were suggested by the ruling Left and one by the opposition UDF.

The three-member panel now comprises MLAs Asha CK from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M) and KK Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, a UDF ally.

Since the first session of the Kerala legislative assembly, 515 members have been in the panel but only 32 have been women. This is the first session after Shamseer, who replaced MB Rajesh, became the speaker.

Advertisement

The Kerala assembly is in session from December 5 to 15. The bill to have experts in different fields to be chancellor of universities will be introduced in this session. This bill will remove the governor as the chancellor of state universities, which is being considered the latest faceoff between the governor and the state government. The University Laws (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the assembly in the last session, is still pending before the governor.

Read all the Latest Politics News here