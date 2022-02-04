Kerala Lokayukta Dismisses Congress MLA's Plea, Gives Clean Chit to Minister in Reappointment of Kannur VC

The Lokayukta on Friday dismissed a plea by senior Congress leader and MLA Ramesh Chennithala against Higher Education Minister R Bindu, accusing her of “favouritism" in the re-appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor.

In its order, Lokayukta said, “We are not prepared to accept the contention that the Pro-Chancellor of the University cannot make even a suggestion to the Chancellor, particularly when it was open to the Chancellor to either accept or reject or ignore the suggestion."

The order said that the letters from the Minister for re-appointment were only a suggestion/proposal in her capacity as the Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor.

Advertisement

It stated that they are not of the view that the action of the minister amounts to “abuse of her position as Minister" as the complaint said.

“Though it is alleged that the minister is guilty of favouritism, nepotism and lack of integrity there is absolutely no material to substantiate the allegation," the Lokayukta said, adding that there is no legal or factual basis for the allegations raised against the minister and that they need not be investigated by this Court under Section 9 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities, had written to CM Pinarayi Vijayan against political interference in universities last December.

In the strongly worded letter, the Governor had informed Vijayan that the former was ready to sign immediately if the latter brought an ordinance to amend the Acts empowering the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities.

“I wish to make it clear that in the matter of Kannur University, I did something against my better judgment but I do not wish to do such things any more. And at the same time I do not wish to pursue a course of conflict with my own government," he had said.

On Thursday, the Kerala Raj Bhavan had issued a press release stating that the re-appointment of Kannur university VC was initiated by the CM and the Higher Education Minister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.