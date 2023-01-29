Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out an error in names of Kerala and Tamil Nadu while sharing an image of a poll run by a government website (mygov.in). The Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram said “Dakshin Bharatvasis" would be grateful if the “Hindi Rashtravadis" running the platform could take the trouble to learn the names of our states.

The poll had asked people to vote for their favourite tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade.

“All of us Dakshin Bharatvasis would be grateful if the Hindi Rashtravadis running https://MyGov.in could kindly take the trouble to learn the names of our states. Please!? (sic)" Tharoor tweeted while sharing the photo in which Kerala was spelt as “Kerela" while Tamil Nadu as “Tamil Naidu".

Later, My Gov, a citizen engagement platform of Government of India, informed “inadvertent" typing error was duly corrected. “This inadvertent typing error was duly corrected yesterday, thank you," MyGov tweeted.

Colourful tableaux from Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, West Bengal and several other states and Union Territories rolled down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

A total of 23 tableaux — 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments — depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress were part of the ceremonial parade.

The Republic Day celebrations came to an end today with the Beating Retreat ceremony.

