Keshav Prasad Maurya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Keshav Prasad Maurya of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Keshav Prasad Maurya has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting from his birthplace Sirathu in Kaushambi. Maurya was earlier the Lok Sabha MP from Phulpur constituency, but was elected to the Legislative Council after the BJP came to power in 2017. He is going up against Pallavi Patel, the sister of BJP ally Anupriya Patel, on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Keshav Prasad Maurya is 53 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 97.8 lakh.

