Keshav Prasad Maurya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Keshav Prasad Maurya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Keshav Prasad Maurya of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Keshav Prasad Maurya has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:52 IST

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting from his birthplace Sirathu in Kaushambi. Maurya was earlier the Lok Sabha MP from Phulpur constituency, but was elected to the Legislative Council after the BJP came to power in 2017. He is going up against Pallavi Patel, the sister of BJP ally Anupriya Patel, on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

SirathuElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BJP
Keshav Prasad Maurya
SP
Dr. Pallavi Patel
BSP
Munsab Ali
INC
Seema Devi
BJMP
Dhiraj Kumar
LKD
Rajendra Sonkar (Panna Bhai)
SHS
Rajesh Kumar
SKPA
Vijay Kumar
AAP
Vishnu Kumar
RSP
Shatrujeet Pal
AIMIM
Sher Mohammad
RUPA
Sanjiv Kumar Panda
SDU
Gyan Singh
IND
Arvind Singh
IND
Chheddu
IND
Jeetendra Kumar
IND
Pradeep Kumar
IND
Virendra Kumar Sahu
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Keshav Prasad Maurya is 53 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 97.8 lakh.

