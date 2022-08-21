Keshav Maurya to be UP BJP Chief? His Cryptic Tweet of Party ‘Bigger’ Than Govt Sets Political Circles Abuzz

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday tweeted a cryptic line: “The organization is bigger than the government!" His tweet has ignited intense political speculation over who will become the new state BJP chief, replacing Swatantra Dev Singh, as the saffron party sets its course for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

If Maurya is chosen, it’ll be a case of one leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) replacing another — a continuation of the BJP’s current UP arithmetic. While the exact context of Maurya’s musings is not clear, his tweet is being seen as a way of sending forth a message. It can be considered he is willing to play a role in organisation rather than the government.

Advertisement

Maurya was the state BJP president when the party won a record victory in the 2017 assembly elections. He was made the deputy CM after that in Yogi Adityanath’s first coming as CM. He retained that post this year despite losing his election while the party under Yogi retained power. This was seen as a sign of how important Maurya and the OBCs remain for the BJP.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here