Khadoor Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki (INC), Ranjit Singh Brahampura (SAD), Manjinder Singh Lalpura (AAP), Jaswant Singh Sohal (SADASM), Puran Singh Sheikh (BSPA), Harjinder Singh Tanda (IND), Gurdev Singh (IND), Varinder Singh Bhinder (Vicky Bhinder) (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.76%, which is -3.6% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khadoor Sahib results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.24 Khadoor Sahib (Khadoor Sahib) (खडूर साहिब) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Khadoor Sahib is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 201328 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,336 were male and 1,05,985 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khadoor Sahib in 2022 is: 1,112 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,370 eligible electors, of which 1,03,029 were male,91,335 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,245 eligible electors, of which 90,335 were male, 80,910 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khadoor Sahib in 2017 was 2,515. In 2012, there were 1,525 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki of INC won in this seat defeating Ravinder Singh Brahampura of SAD by a margin of 17,055 which was 11.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramanjit Singh Sikki of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranjit Singh Brahampura of SAD by a margin of 3,054 votes which was 2.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 24 Khadoor Sahib Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Khadoor Sahib are: Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki (INC), Ranjit Singh Brahampura (SAD), Manjinder Singh Lalpura (AAP), Jaswant Singh Sohal (SADASM), Puran Singh Sheikh (BSPA), Harjinder Singh Tanda (IND), Gurdev Singh (IND), Varinder Singh Bhinder (Vicky Bhinder) (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.36%, while it was 80.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khadoor Sahib went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.24 Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 218. In 2012, there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.24 Khadoor Sahib comprises of the following areas of Tarn Taran district of Punjab: KCs Pandori Gola, Jeobala, Chohla Sahib of Tarn Taran Tehsil; Panchayats Khadoor Sahib, Banian, Jahan Gir of Khadoor Sahib KC; KCs Fatehabad and Goindwal Sahib of Khadoor Sahib Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Khadoor Sahib constituency, which are: Jandiala, Baba Bakala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Patti, Khem Karan, Tarn Taran. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khadoor Sahib is approximately 502 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khadoor Sahib is: 31°20’47.8"N 74°57’07.9"E.

