Khair Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Khair seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bhagwati Prasad (RLD), Anoop Singh Alias Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki (BJP), Charu Kain Kain (BSP), Monika (INC), Mohneesh Pratap Singh (AAP), Jagdish Prasad (IND), Mulchand (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.8%, which is -1.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anoop of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khair results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.71 Khair (खैर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Khair is part of Aligarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 384323 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,08,422 were male and 1,75,881 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khair in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,98,573 eligible electors, of which 2,02,393 were male,1,73,106 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,24,037 eligible electors, of which 1,79,787 were male, 1,44,250 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Khair in 2017 was 749. In 2012, there were 2,051 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anoop of BJP won in this seat defeating Rakesh Kumar Maurya of BSP by a margin of 70,721 which was 30.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bhagwati Prasad of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajrani of BSP by a margin of 38,774 votes which was 20.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 48.76% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 71 Khair Assembly segment of the 15. Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency. Satish Kumar Gautam of BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat defeating Dr. Ajeet Baliyan of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Khair are: Bhagwati Prasad (RLD), Anoop Singh Alias Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki (BJP), Charu Kain Kain (BSP), Monika (INC), Mohneesh Pratap Singh (AAP), Jagdish Prasad (IND), Mulchand (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.04%, while it was 59.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khair went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.71 Khair Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 407. In 2012, there were 393 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.71 Khair comprises of the following areas of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Khair Tehsil; Panchayats 29 Chandaus, 30 Pisawa, 31 Dargwan, 32 Sudeshpur, 36 Tikari Bhavapur, 37 Rampur Shahpur, 38 Sabalpur, 40 Shahpur, 41 Nagla Padam, 42 Jamanka, 43 Umri, 44 Sahajpura and 45 Kaseru of 3 Chandaus KC of 2 Gabhana Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Khair constituency, which are: Jewar, Khurja, Barauli, Iglas, Mant. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Palwal district of Haryana..

The total area covered by Khair is approximately 830 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khair is: 28°00’37.8"N 77°43’46.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khair results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.