Khalistan Flags outside Assembly: Himachal Police to Approach Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Pannu

Cracking down on Khalistani terror groups, the Himachal Police are approaching the Interpol to secure a red corner notice against banned organisation Sikhs For Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Pannu is the main accused in Sunday’s incident wherein Khalistani banners were tied to the Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala.

The police have also added section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the first information report (FIR) registered in the case on Sunday morning.

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 153-A, 153-B of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between groups) and Section 3 of HP Open spaces (prevention of disfigurement) Act, 1985.

The Himachal police has taken cognisance of the recorded message sent by Pannu in July 2021 to some residents and a journalist threatening to disrupt the August 15 event in the state.

The state police has got a voice spectrum analysis done at a forensic lab based on which a complaint has been filed.

Sources said the evidence will be presented to the Interpol to secure the red corner notice.

To avert any security threat from the Khalistani elements, around-the-clock surveillance of vehicle entering the state has begun since last night at various inter-state barriers in Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Being the gateway to the state capital of Shimla, Solan Police have deputed armed staff at various entry points at Parwanoo.

Officials said all vehicles entering the state from all four inter-state barriers were being checked for weapons, Khalistani flags and other incriminatory material.

As per the guidelines issued by the police headquarters, patrolling has been beefed up and added vigil is maintained at the barriers of Baddi, Barotiwala, Dhabota, Dheerowal and Bagheri.

